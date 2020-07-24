CM: Don’t listen to rumours, Sabah govt still intact

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has told Sabahans to ignore the ‘rumours’ of a change in the state government.

The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, who seemed to be unperturbed by the alleged attempts to topple his government, told the media that the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan-Upko coalition is still intact.

“You can be sure. Don’t listen to all these rumours,” he said.

“We have the responsibility to run the state government as well as to make sure that the wellbeing of the people is well taken care of.

“It’s very unfortunate that there are people out there who are trying to destabilise (the state government),” added Shafie during a press conference on Friday.

He said that it is very unfortunate to see such alleged attempts as there are more pressing issues that have to looked into such as the current economy crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shafie opined that the alleged attempts were also against what was said in the royal address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I’ll debate (in Parliament) next week on Monday. So I’ll spell it out clearly,” he said.

Shafie further pointed out that the Warisan-led government holds at least two thirds of the state seats.

He also said that he had just met with the Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin prior to this week’s cabinet meeting.

However, he said that it was norm for the two to meet every week prior to cabinet meetings and the issue of possible defections were not brought up in the said meeting.

Shafie hoped that the relevant authorities would investigate these alleged attempts and find the culprits responsible for them.

He had also brushed off the claim made by Sabah Star president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan that the Warisan-led government is hiding their assemblymen.

“Why do you want to listen to these people? I didn’t hide anyone. They are moving around. They can just go to shops. I don’t micro manage the people on the ground,” he said.

Commenting on the claims that Warisan will be turned into a national party, Shafie said that there are no decisions yet on the matter and it has to be brought up in the party’s supreme council meeting first.