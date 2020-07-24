Congregational worship services for Anglican churches in Kuching, Samarahan to be suspended effective July 26

KUCHING: The Anglican Church here has decided to suspend congregational worship services due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Kuching, Samarahan and other areas starting this Sunday (July 26) until further notice.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute made this announcement after a clergy group meeting this afternoon.

“The affected parishes are the St. Thomas Cathedral, Kenyalang, Samarahan, Batu Kawa, Tabuan Jaya, Tabuan Dayak, Stampin, Siol Kandis, Sungai Maong, Taman Malihah, Matang, Quop, Taee, Bengoh, Bunuk, Padawan, Lundu, Bau Mission District and Mundai,” he said in a statement issued this evening.

“The ordination service to be held at St Francis, Kota Samarahan on Sunday, 26 July 2020, is now postponed to another date,” he informed.

He added that this was a precautionary measure and that there was no need to panic or be alarmed.

However, church offices may remain operational, with greater attentiveness to observing the standard operating procedures (SOP). Those who can work from home may be advised to do so, he said.

Today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the state recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases — six in the Kuching district and three in the Samarahan district, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 641.