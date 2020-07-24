Covid-19: 21 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,861

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 21 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,861, said the Ministry of Health.

According to a ministry spokesperson, five out of the total positive cases were imported cases, while the remaining 16 were locally-transmitted cases.

The spokesperson added that out of the five imported cases, one was detected in Sarawak where the patient recently returned from Australia. Currently, the patient is receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital.

“Out of the 16 locally-transmitted cases, eight were detected from the Sentosa Cluster in Sarawak.

“All eight cases involved medical staff and they did not show any symptoms. They are currently receiving treatment at SGH, ” the spokesperson said.

This was said during a daily Covid-19 update that was streamed live via MoH’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, there were three recovery and discharged cases today, bringing the total of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,577.

The death toll remains at 123 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total active cases are at 161, where five are currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit out of which two require ventilator support.