Covid-19: 9 new positive cases detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 641.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said six of those cases were detected in Kuching district, while the remaining three were detected in Samarahan district.

He said during the daily Covid-19 update today that eight of those cases were detected following contact tracing from the Sentosa Cluster, while one case involved a female student who had just come back from Perth, Australia on July 22.

MORE TO COME