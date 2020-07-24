Customs foil attempts to smuggle red sandalwood at Port Klang

DENGKIL: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department, has thwarted attempts to smuggle 283 red sandalwood logs worth RM4.6 million at North Port, Port Klang, Selangor on July 17.

Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement/Compliance), Datuk Johari Alifiah said the attempt to smuggle the wood commonly used for traditional herbal medicine was dashed by the detention of a container imported from India which was declared as carrying carburettors and chambers.

“However, an inspection carried out on the container found several redwood logs inside,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

He said the red sandalwood trade was listed under Appendix 2 CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) which required exporters to have a certificate issued by the authorities of the country.

The trade is also listed under the Customs Order (Prohibition on Imports) 2017 where its imports are subject to an import permit issued by the Malaysian Timber Industry Board, he said.

“This trade is not subject to duty or tax,” he said.

Johari said investigations into the importing company was ongoing and the mastermind behind the syndicate was also being tracked down.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967, he said. — Bernama