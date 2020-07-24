Dept of Irrigation and Drainage investigating cause of Thursday flash flood in Miri

MIRI: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has launched an investigation following the flash flood that occurred at the city centre here on Thursday evening due to a downpour.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin told The Borneo Post that his service centre had received dozens of complaints from residents around Miri whom experienced the flash flood at their respective areas.

“The most serious case occurred near the Fire and Rescue Department station in front of Canada Hill here.

“The investigation from DID is very important to identify the cause and so that necessary action could be taken,” said Lee.

He added that the downpour, which was not the worst ever to have occurred in Miri, was the highest at 73.5mm although it could have been due to the factors contributing to the flash flood.

Among the complaints that were received by Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, and his service centre included overflowing of septic tanks and leaking roofs at the Miri Civic Centre and Miri Airport.

“I have reached out to the Miri Resident for further discussion and action today and we will look into the problem,” Lee said.

The downpour started at 3.30pm and lasted for an hour, resulting in several roads including Jalan Brighton, Jalan Miri-Pujut and Jalan Post to be flooded and causing massive traffic congestion.