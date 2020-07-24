Deputy IGP receives warm welcome during visit to S’wak police contingent headquarters

KUCHING: A warm welcome was given to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters in conjunction with his three-day working visit to the state this morning.

Welcoming him were Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar and the chiefs from the various police departments.

After inspecting the guard-of-honour, Mazlan was then showed to Aidi’s office for a brief meeting.

After the meeting, Mazlan delivered his keynote address to the Sarawak police contingent at the officer’s mess before proceeding to lunch and Friday prayers.

Later today, Mazlan will be handing the Inspector-General of Police’s appreciation letters in a ceremony at the Sarawak General Operations Force headquarters in Batu Kawa.

On Sunday, it is expected that Mazlan’s wife Datin Farihah Zamri will officiate the Police Family Association (Perkep) programme at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters.

Both Mazlan and his wife are expected to return to Kuala Lumpur later that day.

Mazlan was the former Sarawak Police Commissioner from May 2016 to July 2017,