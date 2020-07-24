‘Ensure surviving gallantry award recipients cared for’

MIRI: More efforts should be made to ensure the welfare of national heroes is better taken care off in their twilight years in recognition of their sacrifices for the nation, says Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) recipient Datuk Paul Kiong.

Kiong, who is one of the four surviving recipients of the nation’s highest gallantry award, said the federal or respective state governments should look into providing first-class wards as well as medical care for war veterans requiring hospitalisation.

“They could also consider allocating a piece of land to build a family home, while the government of states where the war was fought previously could also provide a small monetary allowance to veterans in recognition of their sacrifices and bravery,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said this in support of fellow SP recipient Etin Bijan as part of his Sarawak Day message in which he hoped for better welfare and recognition of the sacrifices and contributions of war veterans in the state.

Etin is now the sole surviving SP recipient from Sarawak following the passing of Ngalinuh Bala last month at the age of 79.

Currently, SP recipients receive a monthly allowance of RM2,000 from the federal government, while Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) recipients receive RM1,500.

Up until 2009, the recipients of the two gallantry awards respectively received RM400 and RM300 each month.

Kiong suggested that it was also time the government increase the allowance for the few remaining gallantry award recipients.

“We are small in numbers and I think a small allowance increase would not be a big burden to the government. Every year the number (of recipients) would be decreasing and unlikely to increase unlike the other normal awards. Like in Sarawak, there is only one surviving SP recipient left standing – Corporal Etin Bijan,” he said.

He also hoped for surviving decorated veterans to be invited to celebrations such as Warriors Day, Police Day and Merdeka Day, saying the gesture will help them feel both remembered and honoured.