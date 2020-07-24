Film producers must apply for licence, SPP prior to filming — Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: All film producers must apply for the Film Production Licence and the Filming Authentication Certificate (SPP) before filming any content for online platforms or traditional channels, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said this requirement applied to all film producers, either from mainstream agencies or individuals.

“In reference to Section 22(1) of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Act 1981, no person shall engage in any of the activities of production, distribution or exhibition of films or any combination of those activities as specified in subsection 21(1) unless there is in force a licence authorising him to do the same,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time.

Saifuddin was replying to Wong Shu Qi (DAP-Kluang) who wanted to know whether all film producers are obliged to apply for the licence and the SPP.

The minister said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry through Finas regulates filming activities by the efforts to protect and develop the industry based on the Finas Act and its subsidiary legislations.

Saifuddin said Finas issues three types of licence to the filming industry namely the Film/Video Production Licence, Film/Video Distribution Licence as well as Film/Video Exhibition Licence.

He said Finas also receives, processes and issues the SPP, Certificate of Advertising Made in Malaysia (MIM) and the Foreign Worker Support Letter.

To Wong’s question on the definition of films and whether it includes videos on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, Saifuddin said according to the act, the definition of the film includes feature films, short films, short subject films, trailers, documentaries and advertising films.

Also, any recording on the material of any kind, including videotapes, of moving images with or without audio, for viewing by the public or any class of the public.

To a supplementary question from Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) who wanted to know whether the owner of the ‘Other Side of the Truth’ YouTube channel has obtained the licence to produce the viral video titled ‘How Malaysia Did the Impossible – Covid-19’, Saifuddin said: “I leave this to the law enforcers. If there is a complaint or report, we will take action according to the law and this also depends on the case. — Bernama