Flood forces two primary schools to close in Miri

MIRI: SK Kelapa Sawit No 2 and SK Long Lenei here have been forced to close today due to flood.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 chief Law Poh Kiong said the schools’ compound had been inundated by flood water since yesterday.

The flood at SK Kelapa Sawit No 2 in Bekenu has affected 209 pupils and 36 staff including teachers.

“The school is not open today and all students were directed to return to their homes. Small vehicles are also unable to pass through some places within the school grounds,” Law said.

Law said according to the teachers, the flood started at 4am due to heavy rain.

“Water flowing from Sungai Satap has entered the path between the school building block and the teachers’ office. Flood water had receded in most of the affected areas since this afternoon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the flood water level at SK Long Lenei in Baram has been reported to be rising.

“Flood water level between one feet (30cm) to three feet (one metre) were reported in several areas of the school including administration and dormitory buildings, cemented path leading to the school, teachers’ and staffs’ quarters, classrooms and the school field.

“A total of 22 students remain in the school hostel, while 30 other did not come to school,” said Law.

Law added that no evacuation was carried out.