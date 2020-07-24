Fuel prices: Petrol drops 4 sen, diesel down 5 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 25 Julai 2020 Sehingga 31 Julai 2020. pic.twitter.com/U7QMxIY3Sx — Ministry of Finance (@MOFmalaysia) July 24, 2020

KUCHING: Fuel prices will drop across the board this week, with both RON97 and RON95 recording a 4 sen drop while the price of diesel will fall by 5 sen.

The price of RON97 and RON95 will be priced at RM1.98 per litre and RM1.68 per litre, respectively.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.82 per litre after the fuel price revision takes place at midnight (July 25) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on July 30.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.