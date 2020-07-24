Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Niah

MIRI: Heavy rain from Wednesday afternoon to midnight brought havoc to several locations in Niah as trees tumbled down and roofs of several homes and shops were blown off by strong winds.

Some areas also experienced power outage since Wednesday night.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni said he knew of the incident after receiving reports from the locals.

“I have received information on six doors (units) of Rumah Panjang Agan, Batu Niah which suffered damage after their roofs were blown off by the strong wind.

“SEB (Sarawak Energy) is currently working on restoring the power supply which was cut off due to fallen trees which caused the electricity cable to get disconnected,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“I have requested for the district council and district office to assess the damage and those affected,” he added.

The strong winds also uprooted and broke branches of trees.