Man missing in Sri Aman after alleged croc attack while cleaning boat

KUCHING: A man has gone missing after it was believed he was attacked by a crocodile at Sungai Seduku near Rumah Panjang Tuntun, Sri Aman at around 9.45am this morning.

The victim’s friend, who allegedly witnessed the incident, said they were cleaning the victim’s boat at the jetty when a crocodile suddenly appeared on the left side of the boat and pulled the victim into the river.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Kong Gindi.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said villagers who conducted a search prior to their arrival reported that they had seen the crocodile and the body of the lifeless victim on a riverbank some 1km from the location of the attack.

It was also said that the crocodile retreated back into the river as the villagers were trying to approach the reptile on their boats.

It was also reported that the victim was wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts when he was attacked.