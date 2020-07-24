Man sentenced to death for killing Balai Ringin villager

KUCHING: A man was sent to the gallows by the High Court here today for the murder of a Balai Ringin villager at a pepper farm about four years ago.

Judge Celestina Stuel Galid made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Chong Fook Fatt, 46, who allegedly killed Chon Siew Kiong, 36, using a firearm believed to be a shotgun.

He was sentenced under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused was charged with killing the victim at a black pepper farm in Kampung Jugan, Jalan Bau-Lundu on June 21, 2016.

According to the previous report, the victim from Balai Ringin and his friend were heading to Kampung Jugan from Serian in a lorry to buy black pepper at the village.

Upon arrival and driving into the garden road in Kampung Jugan, the victim’s friend heard a gunshot and saw the victim who was driving, suddenly collapsed.

The victim’s friend then sent the critically injured man to Bau Hospital for treatment, and was pronounced dead a day after the incident.

Earlier, the accused’s younger brother, Chong Fook Loi, 44, was also charged together with the accused in court on suspicion of being involved in the murder.

However, the court amended Fook Loi’s charge to Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code for abetting the murder.

Fook Loi was however acquitted and discharged from the charge on July 19, 2018.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi who represented DPP Hayda Faridzal Abu Hassan.

The accused was represented by lawyer, Fadzillah Osman.