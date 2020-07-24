Mikai Mandau made Tekun Nasional board member

KUCHING: Mikai Mandau, a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council member, has been appointed as one of eight new board members of Tekun Nasional, an agency under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

It’s minister Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said at the presentation of appointment letters today that Mikai was a former Batang Ai assemblyman with huge experience as he was also the Sri Aman District Council chairman and an audit executive of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

“As such, I am very confident of Mikai’s capabilities to assist entrepreneurs from Sarawak and provide the best service to Tekun Nasional,” said Wan Junaidi, adding that the new board members comprised professionals from various corporate sectors.

The other members were Shaharizukirnain Abd. Kadir, Datuk Zamri Salleh, Datuk Pirdaus Ismail, Zuhaimy Md Isa, Mohd Azrin Abdull Rahim, Mizma Appehdullah and Fairuz Mohd Yatim.

With the new appointments, Wan Junaidi said the number of Tekun Nasional board members totalled 13 people.

On a separate note, Wan Junaidi said Tekun Nasional had started an initiative to open nine branches in Sarawak, located in Sibuti, Lundu, Serian, Daro, Sebuyau, Kanowit, Lachau, Betong and Marudi.

“Tekun Nasional will also be launching mobile service counters in Bintulu, Sibu and Sri Aman soon,” he said.