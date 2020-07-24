Report on probe into ‘PM’s audio recording’ submitted to AG Chambers — Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted the investigation paper on the case involving an audio recording allegedly having the voice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the investigation into the case has been completed.

“The investigation focused firstly on verifying the authenticity of the audio, and secondly on whether or not the topic being said in the recording is an offence,” he told a press conference after launching the book, titled ‘Modul Integriti dan Rasuah’ published by MACC here yesterday.

The audio recording was reported to have gone viral last February before Muhyiddin became Prime Minister.

It allegedly revolved around the efforts to lure certain leaders to join certain political parties with an offer of some rewards. — Bernama