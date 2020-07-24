Selangor highest in issuance of retail class liquor licence

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,791 retail class liquor licences were issued nationwide as of July 1, with Selangor recording the highest number, the Dewan Rakyat heard yesterday.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said based on information received from the state governments, Selangor issued 1,721 licences, followed by Sarawak (1,212), Johor (558) followed by the rest of the states.

“According to the Customs Department’s statistics, some RM2.27 billion of excise duty were collected last year as part of the national gross income, while the sales tax revenue was RM341.9 million,” he said during a special chamber session on the issue of distribution and sale of cheap and unlicensed liquor at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. — Bernama