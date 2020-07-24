Senior citizen found dead

SIBU: A senior citizen believed to be homeless was found dead near an old petrol station at Island Road yesterday morning.

Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat said he and his team rushed to the scene after receiving the information about 7.30am.

Upon arrival, the man was seen to be unresponsive on the floor.

“Initial investigation found

out that the victim was a homeless man identified as Kunjang Basan, 67. He was from Sri Aman,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said medical officers from Sibu Hospital confirmed the death.

“The police also found daily medicine and the victim’s health record book showed that he had asthma and tuberculosis,” he said.

He also said that the police found no traces of foul play upon inspection of the victim’s body.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

The body was then brought to the mortuary at Sibu Hospital for further action.