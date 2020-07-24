Social media users are free to use existing platforms – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media users are free to use existing platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to produce and upload normal videos as usual without having to apply for any licence or fear of legal action taken against them by the National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the government stands firm in supporting the media freedom and individual rights in social media.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has never used and has no intention to use the Finas Act to restrict an individual’s personal liberty in social media,” he said in a statement here today.

Nevertheless, he said, the government will amend the Finas Act 10981 (Act 244) by taking into consideration the current situation.

He said his ministry will also amend other Acts under its purview in order to remain relevant with the current situation, as announced on June 20.

“We will start the process of amending the Acts very soon,” he said.

During the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday, Saifuddin, who is Indera Mahkota MP, said that all film producers must apply for the Film Production Licence and the Filming Authentication Certificate (SPP) before filming any content for online platforms or traditional channels.

He said licence holders were also required to notify Finas at least seven days before filming.

However, in a statement later, Saifuddin explained that some reports on his answer regarding the need of Finas licence for filming were inaccurate.

He said when replying to Kluang MP’s question, he was merely pointing out the existing Finas Act, which was passed in Parliament in 1981, and that the Act had been in force all this while, including during the previous governments. – Bernama