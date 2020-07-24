TBS Sibu branch office moves to Sarawak Islamic Complex

SIBU: The new Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) Sibu branch office is located at Level 1, Sarawak Islamic Complex, Jalan Awang Ramli Amit.

The new office was officially declared open by the general manager of TBS, Datu Abang Mohammad Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie,

According to Abang Shibli in a press release, the first TBS branch for the central region was open on Jan 2, 1993 and shared an office with Jabatan Agama Islam Sarawak (Jais) and Majlis Islam Sarawak (MIS) at a government building in Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, Sibu.

“Next, the TBS office moved to Sibu Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakis) Building at Jalan Tuanku Osman in 2000 to 2010.

“Then, in mid 2010, the TBS office once again moved, this time to Jalan Pahlawan,” he said.

He added that the new TBS Sibu office will start operation from Aug 3.

“Those who wish to make zakat payment and apply for assistance and make enquiries can visit the new TBS office or contact 084-214941 or fax to 082-214942.

“The public are also advised to apply for assistance or pay zakat online through ‘Baitulmal Kamek’ at https://pelanggan.tbs.org.my,” he said.