Three new Covid-19 clusters detected – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Three new Covid-19 clusters — the Elsa Cluster in Pahang, PUI Ramnad Cluster in Kuala Lumpur and PUI Al Khobar Cluster in Selangor — were detected in Malaysia today, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the index case for the Elsa Cluster is a foreigner while those for the PUI Ramnad and PUI Al Khobar Clusters are Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Elsa Cluster index case, which is case 8,839, is a shipping crew with a history of air travel from the Philippines with transit in South Korea.

”He entered Malaysia on July 16 to start work. A Covid-19 test done in the Philippines on July 14 was reported to be negative.

“He then took a flight to Kuantan, and stayed at a hotel there before he was taken to the ship for quarantine with the approval of the Marine Department. Five days later, on July 20, he started having symptoms,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama