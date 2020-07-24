Uggah: Kuching still yellow zone as locally-transmitted cases have not exceeded 40

KUCHING: Kuching district is still considered a Covid-19 yellow zone as the number of locally-transmitted cases is still below 40 cases, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman told The Borneo Post that the number of local cases within 14 days after July 11 stood at 38 cases and even though there were four additional locally-transmitted cases recorded today, two cases that were recorded on July 10 had lapsed and they were not included in the 14 day timeframe.

Uggah was explaining why the total number of locally-transmitted cases recorded today did not exceed the 41 cases mark required to change Kuching from a yellow zone to a red zone.

Kuching today recorded a total of six new positive cases, including the four locally-transmitted cases.

“Four new cases from the Sentosa cluster are registered under Samarahan and two cases from Kuching, as of July 23, had completed the 14 days from the day they were reported (July 10),” he said.

He noted that there were still eight clusters active in Sarawak, namely the Sentosa cluster (which has increased to 16 cases), Stutong cluster (seven cases), Engineering cluster (three), Mambong cluster (five), Health Centre cluster (three), Jupiter cluster (three), Jetty cluster (two) and Melbourne Person Under Investigation (two).