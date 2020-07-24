Update status of Kenyalang gold card applications via SMS if possible, Voon tells Fatimah

KUCHING: Political activist Voon Siak Ni is suggesting that the State Welfare Department use short message service (SMS) to update Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) applicants on their application status.

She said this will address applicants’ queries and lessen their trips to the department’s office amidst the health risks of Covid-19.

She added that it was a thoughtful approach by the Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah to help the senior citizens in Sarawak by introducing the card.

“Our staff from our public service centre has made the necessary efforts to approach the department to enquire about the status for some of the applicants and so far there are no updates yet on the issuance of the cards.

“We also understand that the department is overwhelmed. In such circumstances, I do earnestly propose and suggest to Dato Sri Fatimah to consider the option to update our senior citizens via SMS on the status of their application and to notify them to collect their cards when they are ready,” said Voon in a statement today.

She said she had received many queries from the public on their card application status.

Voon believes that updates via SMS can help applicants avoid crowds and queues, and avoid having to make more than two trips to the department’s office to check and collect their cards.

Earlier in May, Fatimah said 56 vendors, private companies and government agencies had come on board as KGC strategic partners to offer discounts and rebates to card holders.

The special assistance programme was officially launched on Mar 9, allowing senior citizens in the state to enjoy special privileges and discounts on health services (pharmaceutical and recovery); public transportation; essentials such as groceries, clothes, shoes, optical services; self-care such as reflexology, massage, spa treatment, manicures, pedicures or hair-styling; and recreational or theme parks.

She added that all senior citizens aged 60 and above can apply for the card. Applicants can obtain the application forms from all Welfare Department offices and resident’s office statewide.