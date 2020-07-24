Wearing face masks in public places in Sarawak compulsory starting Aug 1

KUCHING: Sarawak will follow the federal government’s decision to make the wearing of face masks compulsory in public places in the state effective Aug 1.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the wearing of face masks in Sarawak is compulsory not also in public places, but also when using public transport, in shopping malls, markets, eateries and retail shops.

“This takes effect on Aug 1,” he said during the Covid-19 daily update today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced in Kuala Lumpur yesterday that the use of face masks in crowded public areas and public transport will be made compulsory from Aug 1.

Ismail Sabri had warned that those who do not comply with the ruling can be fined or prosecuted in court, and he stressed the ruling was made following the increase of Covid-19 cases and the lack of compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) among the public.

On another matter, Uggah who is also deputy chief minister said SJKC Chung Hua, Siburan is the latest school to have its reopening postponed to Aug 3.

He explained that this would involve the Primary 1 to 6 classes in that school, but the preschool classes there will resume as normal.

He also said following SDMC’s meeting with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), it has been decided that the intake for the pre-university’s programme there has been postponed until further notice.