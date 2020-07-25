Alan hopes to make national under-19 squad

KUCHING: After representing Malaysia in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U18 Football Championship last year, Sarawak United III striker Alan Lagang Keryer is hoping to don the national colours again in the Asian Football Confederation U19 Championship in Uzbekistan from Oct 14 to 31.

The 19-year-old Kelabit from Kampung Long Seridan, Baram is currently undergoing the first phase national selection at the FAM Academy in Kuala Lumpur which will end tomorrow.

Alan, the son of Sarawak legend and former Ngap Sayot player Keryer Meria, is the only Sarawakian in the national selection.

The young striker is facing intense competition from new players who are making full use of the opportunity to impress national U19 coach Brad Maloney and earn a spot in the team.

Alan is also a key player in the state’s Sukma squad under coach Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yunus.

Fairuz expressed optimism and confidence that Alan will give his best during the trial.

“He is very talented and experienced and has played in the national U18 squad. I am confident that this rising star from Miri will not waste the opportunity to get selected again,” he said.

Alan started playing football when he was in primary school under the encouragement of his parents who wanted him to get involved in sports.

He previously studied at Sarawak Sports School SMK Tabuan Jaya from 2014 until 2018 (Form One to Form Five) where he played for his school in the Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia U14 and U17 Football League.

In 2018, he represented Sarawak in the MSSM U18 Football Championship and advanced to the final where they lost 1-0 to Johor in Penang.

In the same year, Alan won the Best Player award in the final of Piala Abang Johari.

He aspires to be a professional player one day.

His idol is Portuguese and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo but admires the playing skill of Brazilian Phillipe Coutinho, who plays for Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona.