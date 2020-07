KOTA KINABALU: Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is presently showcasing the works of over 70 artists which were produced during the enforcement of the movement control order and Covid-19 pandemic.

The show entitled ‘Masked’ will be on until July 26.

Artists the likes of Charles Mawan and Christianne Goonting were among those taking part in the event.

There were also new names taking part, namely Flora Maria Chung who does calligraphy and Rebecca Wong who does illustration.