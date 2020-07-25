Brenndon appointed new state attorney general

KOTA KINABALU: The Immediate Past President of the Sabah Law Society (SLS), Brenndon Keith Soh has been appointed as the new State Attorney General of Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal presented the appointment letter to the 43-year-old legal practitioner at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) yesterday.

With over 20 years of experience in civil litigation and conveyancing, Brenndon pledged to uphold the rule of law and to continue the pursuit for Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC).

He also said that he will look into the revision and reform of some of the state laws, which include the future amendments to the Land Ordinance, Environmental Laws as well as the introduction of new laws for building management for multi-story developments.