Bung Bratak centre closes temporarily due to rise in Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: The Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) in Bau closed temporarily yesterday.

Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) chairman Datuk Peter Minos explained this difficult decision was made in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kuching.

“Most if not all the trekkers and visitors to Bung Bratak are from Kuching city, who come on weekends.

“We deeply apologise to the hundreds of the trekkers and visitors from Kuching city and all other places for the inconveniences caused by this decision,” he said.

He assured trekkers and visitors that the BBHC would reopen once the Covid-19 situation improves.

“We can assure that. We do this in the interest of public health and safety, and in support of government’s efforts in getting rid of the dreaded Covid-19 from spreading,” he said.

Minos added BBHC has gotten increasingly popular for those who love trekking up the 1,000-foot-high Bung Bratak and enjoy nature.

He said Sarawak Day on Wednesday saw many visitors at BBHC celebrate the occasion by proudly displaying the Sarawak flag.