Celcom Axiata, Aerodyne to explore drone opportunities

KUCHING: Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom Axiata) recently sealed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Aerodyne Group to explore development of drone technology as part of the Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0 solutions with a focus in urban and agricultural sectors.

In a recent joint statement, the proposed collaboration presented an opportunity to jointly develop and go-to-market with innovative solutions, leveraging on both parties’ strengths in telecommunications technology, which include automation, artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and 5G technology.

Idham Nawawi who is Celcom Axiata chief executive officer said in its pursuit to become an IR4.0 technology adoption enabler, Celcom highly welcomes collaborations with multiple partners, especially local technology companies and start-ups.

Such collaboration, he added, was crucial to solidify the foundation in building a sustainable expertise within the local ecosystem and enabling multiple industries in Malaysia to fully embrace the industrial revolution.

“The affiliation with local technology companies such as Aerodyne is a part of Celcom’s strategy towards stronger digital advocacy to aspiring local digital and technology entrepreneurs. This initiative is also a continuation to the support provided by Axiata Digital Fund (ADIF), through its investment on Aerodyne previously.

“We hope to develop more similar collaborations to continuously inspire Malaysians technology entrepreneurs and start-ups into faster adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and A.I solutions, and at the same time contribute to the building of an inclusive local digital ecosystem,” he added.

Aerodyne alongside its solution partners will also have the opportunity to be part of Celcom’s Centre of Digital Excellence (Code) upcoming initiatives, with a focus on research and development in telecommunications technologies, and potentially co-develop use-cases that are essential to optimise identified industries.

According to statement, the proposed development of innovative solutions will potentially pave the way for Celcom to expand its B2B solution offerings within its ecosystem.

Additionally, Aerodyne’s existing drone solutions will also be powered by Celcom and be progressively expanded into various Aerodyne solutions.

“We are excited about this proposed strategic partnership, with Celcom as our preferred connectivity provider to jointly explore and develop smart solutions using drones by leveraging on 5G technology.

“This will enable drones to transmit high-definition footage in real-time.

“5G’s millisecond latency and data speeds of up to 100 times faster than 4G allows drones to transmit high-quality footage and data to operators on the ground,” said Aeoryne Group’s founder and chief executive officer Kamarul Muhamed.