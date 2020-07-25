Chua signs SD backing CM, but reiterates support for Anwar to be next

KOTA KINABALU: After declaring that he had signed a statutory declaration in support of the Sabah Chief Minister and the Warisan-led State Government, Sabah PKR vice chairman Kenny Chua said yesterday his signature would mean nothing if it meant he would have to support a prime minister candidate other than his party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Chua has repeatedly said he supported Anwar to be the country’s next prime minister and insisted that this had been the promise given to the nation during the last general election.

“Yes, I signed the SD in support of the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and the State Government. But let me say again that I’m all for Anwar to be the next prime minister. If my signature on the SD means I must go against my principle, then it would mean nothing as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Chua had reportedly dismissed rumours that he had pledged support for Perikatan Nasional and that he never signed any SD in support of the ruling coalition.

Instead, he confirmed that he did sign an SD but “it’s with the Chief Minister Shafie Apdal and in support of the Warisan-led State Government.”

At the same time, he reiterated his loyalty to Anwar and affirmed his decision of not wanting to leave the party.

He was among several state assemblymen purpotedly to have switched sides to the state opposition comprising PPBM, Umno, PBS and STARSabah.

Chua also insisted the position of his party, PKR, as an equal partner in the State Government must be respected.

“There has to be mutual respect because all the parties that form the current State Government work as a team.

“But it would be going against this spirit of teamwork and political solidarity if, say, one of the partners in the coalition accepted defectors from our party without informing our state chairman Datuk Christina Liew. If no one has the courtesy to inform us on this matter as their partner, it only shows that they don’t respect us,” he said.

Chua, however, declined to comment on speculations about elected representatives including himself being enticed to switch political allegiance, except saying that the focus of all those in government must be on the people’s welfare.

“We’re not yet out of the woods yet with this Covid-19 situation. We’re also facing great challenges with the economy. In addition, we haven’t resolved the issue of illegal immigrants who are in large numbers in Sabah.

And many people have lost their jobs and source of income. Our attention is full on these issues.

“In politics, we’ve seen time and again how one party ridicules another of being frogs when they switch allegiance. It’s the case of the pot calling the kettle black.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been elected by the people to serve them. And this the duty I must perform everyday. The people have bigger problems than which politician jumps to which party. So, my job as an elected representative is to try my best to help them overcome their problems and challenges. I believe that goes the same with all my colleagues in the State Government.

“Being their elected representative, I don’t want to fail my people in Inanam. I want to serve them to the best of my ability. When they elected me, I kind of signed an ‘SD’ with them by default so I must perform and deliver. There’s still so much that I want to do in my constituency that I believe will benefit the people,” said Chua.