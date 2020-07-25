Covid-19: 23 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,884

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 23 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,884, said the Ministry of Health.

According to its spokesperson, six cases were imported cases while the remaining 17 were locally-transmitted cases.

The spokesperson added that out of the six imported cases, four were detected in Johor, one in Labuan and one in Selangor

“Out of the 17 locally-transmitted cases, eight were detected in Sarawak, out of which four were detected from the Sentosa Cluster, one from Kuching Engineering Cluster, one from Kuching Construction Company cluster, one from entry point screening and one from construction site screening.

“All cases involve Malaysians and showed no symptoms. They are currently receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” the spokesperson said, adding that the Kuching Construction Company cluster was a new cluster.

On the remaining locally-transmitted cases in Malaysia, he added that six were detected in Johor, two in Selangor and one in Kuala Lumpur.

The spokesperson said this during a daily Covid-19 update that was streamed live via MoH’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, there were 17 cases which recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospital today.

This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases to 8,594.

The death toll remains at 123 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total active cases are at 167, where three are currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, out of which two require ventilator support.