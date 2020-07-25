Earn Enrich miles for reservation with Trip.com

KUCHING: Malaysia Airline’s frequent flyer programme Enrich has partnered with international travel services provider Trip.com to maximise rewards for members.

According to its press release yesterday, Enrich members will earn three Enrich miles per US$1 spent for reservation with Trip.com at https://www.trip.com/t/enrich-en. at over 1.4 million properties in 200 countries, including business hotels, airport hotels, train station hotels, luxury hotels and resorts.

“We are pleased to introduce this timely partnership with Trip.com as members start travelling again with more countries re-opening to revive travel and tourism industries.

“The objective is to spur tourism and for Enrich members around the world to conveniently earn Enrich Miles by booking any of Trip.com’s extensive properties for business travel, staycations, city breaks, beach holidays, in addition to miles accrual via flights.”

“To celebrate the launch, Enrich members will earn 200 bonus Enrich Miles per booking of minimum US$150 from July 23 to Aug 30,” said Malaysia Airlines Group chief customer experience and marketing officer Lau Yin May.

Enrich members are well taken care of with 24/7 English speaking customer service support and booking platform supported on desktop, app and mobile websites.

Trip.com’s Flexibooking gives customers access to exclusive discounts of up to 60 per cent on flexible advance reservations at over 30,000 hotels in more than 180 countries and allows rescheduling or cancellation of hotel bookings 72 hours before check-in time without being charged a fee. Just apply Flexibooking filter or Free Cancelation label on the site to identify eligible offers.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Enrich by Malaysia Airlines to enhance Enrich members’ travel experience and prepare for travel recovery in Southeast Asia,” said Trip.com Group chief marketing officer Bo Sun.

Lau added, “we have always focused on driving greater value and choices to reward our customers’ loyalty and we look forward to collaborating with Trip.com to create more amazing travel experiences for our Enrich members.”

Enrich has also collaborated with several lifestyle partners from petrol to online shopping to give members more ways to earn and redeem Enrich Miles.

Enjoy exclusive travel privileges and lifestyle rewards by registering at www.enrich.malaysiaairlines.com.

Start earning Enrich Miles which are valid for three years with Trip.com at https://www.trip.com/t/enrich-en.

For more details, visit https://www.malaysiaairlines.com.