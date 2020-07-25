Govt asked to review economic aid for subsequent waves of Covid-19

KUCHING: The government has been asked to review economic assistance packages to accommodate the second or even the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok said businesses would not be able to operate and livelihoods would be further affected should subsequent waves of Covid-19 infections occur.

“Banks have to be made more accommodative in their loan arrangements with the borrowers, and the government’s economic revival plan needs to be stretched out over a longer period, and more cash handouts may be needed,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Sim was commenting on the spike of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, which Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Emnas had classified as ‘the beginning of the second wave of infections’.

Adding on, Sim said the closure of Stutong Community Market due to several traders having tested positive for the virus should make Sarawakians more vigilant.

“The closure of the market has a much negative impact on the livelihood of the traders and hawkers there. The spike (in positive Covid-19 cases) has also affected other businesses, especially coffee shops and restaurants around Kuching, as more people would reduce their exposure in public and crowded spaces.

“Major business decisions have to be put off, like buying a car or a house.

Until a vaccine or cure is found, businesses would have to pull through the spike and second wave,” he said.

Sim said local businesses would hope that there would be no restrictions such as those imposed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“This pandemic is definitely making our livelihoods difficult, but to win this war against ‘the invisible enemy’, we need to stay alive and be healthy, which will give us the chance to recoup our livelihoods later.

“Keep up with the social distancing, wash your hands, and wear your masks when in crowded places,” he advised.