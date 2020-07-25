Group proposes plan to ease traffic congestion at CBD

SIBU: Association of Sungai Teku Aup Pasai Community will propose to the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to construct a 7.5km Batang Rajang Floating Promenade and traffic diversion at Sibu Central Business District (CBD) by the bank of Rajang River.

Its chairman Hii Liong Teck said the proposed suspended dual carriageway would help ease traffic congestion in the area.

It will stretch from Tua Pek Kong temple until Upper Lanang Road.

Hii said the design was ready and would be submitted to the SMC soon.

“We plan to meet up with SMC chairman to discuss our proposal because we want to help solve the traffic congestion in the town centre by providing an alternative route. We also want to beautify the riverbank as well,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He also said they had proposed that five spots be created with different activity ‘themes’ along the carriageway.

The first spot could be a multipurpose square for holding events and festivities; second a loft and leisure park; third a night market for local delicacies; fourth a fishing deck complete with a pocket garden; and fifth to function as another multipurpose square.

“These spots will cater for business purposes and other tourism activities such as the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF).

“Only the government can implement this project, which may cost up to RM100 million. That is why we want to meet with SMC chairman to discuss the matter,” he said.