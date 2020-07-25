HSL launches Samariang Aman 3 affordable homes

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee (HSL) launched Samariang Aman 3 in Petrajaya here recently.

According to its press release, 60 bookings had been received within a week of early bird promotion earlier this month for affordable homes at its largest residential estate.

Samariang Aman 3 comprises 126 units of terrace and semidetached, single and doublestorey terraces.

“All single-storey terraces have been booked. This reaffirmed our belief in building affordable landed housing,” said property general manager Tay Chiok Kee.

Low introductory price of RM275,000, Samariang Aman 1 and 2’s robust branding and offering affordable landed houses when the segment is mostly offering apartments boosted sales of Samariang Aman 3.

“Landed properties remain the most sought after. The newly launched houses are bigger than average and prices are in-line with affordability, “added Tay.

The developer has designed a large 6.6acres central park with a jogging path as a core feature of its masterplan.

“These three things — landed housing, low price and large open space — are key deciders for homebuyers. These basics are what made Samariang Aman 1 and 2 popular. In this new masterplan, we made sure to maximise the basics.

“Nothing beats driving right up to your house, seeing your family and having a backyard to play in. Having a landed home is everyone’s dream. As a builder, we are excited to deliver this dream to a wide market,” he added

In 2011, Samariang Aman was a Sheda Excellence Award winner in the Masterplanning category offering work-life balance near schools, hypermarkets, government offices and a national park.

Houses from 861sqft to 1,882sqft are designed with good natural ventilation and sunlight, extra-large kitchens with elderly friendly rooms on the ground floor. Semi-detached houses come with land sizes up to 14.7points.

Samariang Aman 3 is masterplanned and designed by Jurubina Unireka and PDC Group.

To promote Samariang Aman 3, HSL partnered with content creator Ngek Tsai for video content. The developer is also launching a colouring contest. Line drawings were mailed to Samariang Aman 1 and 2 residents but are available for download online on the social media pages (@hslcn) and website (hsl.com.my).

“Colour in the line drawings, upload to your social media and hashtag #SamariangAman3. Monthly cash prizes of RM500. There are no entry limits. We love to see all our colourful drawings,” Tay said.

For more info, visit hsl.com.my or call 013 836 5566.