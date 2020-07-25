JKKK urged to use name of respective settlement areas – Sikie

TATAU: Each Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) in each longhouses or villages are strongly reminded to use the name ‘menua’, or their respective settlement areas, to avoid changing the name of the committee regularly.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Sarawak Bumiputera Law and Customs), Datuk John Sikie Tayai said that the name of the JKKK should be refined from time to time to further strengthen the JKKK institution in all longhouses or villages in the state.

“An example is the Sungai Sepulau Muput JKKK, in the event of a death or change of Tuai Rumah (long house chief), it is a permanent name where the JKKK name and joint account need not to be changed because it is the name of the area and does not involve the Tuai Rumah (long house chief) name,” he said.

Sikie said this while officiating Jalan Simen and the JKKK Women’s Bureau of Rumah Serai, Sungai Sepulau Muput Kanan Tatau, on Friday.

At the same time, he said that every JKKK established in every longhouse was forbidden to appoint among family members only, especially the position of chairman, secretary and treasurer to prevent the misappropriation of joint account money.

“Ideally, individuals appointed to hold positions in the JKKK should involve other residents in the longhouse and not be monopolised by the same family,” he said.

In a related development, Sikie who is also the Kakus State Assemblyman (ADUN) also announced the assistance of a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM36,000 for Rumah Serai JKKK and RM4,000 for Rumah Serai.

Pemanca Gerosen anak Jubin, Penghulu Sanok Magai, Penghulu Allister Alli Digat, Penghulu Micheal Agul and Penghulu Lim Tchia Hong were among those present.