Kuching FA player tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: A footballer from Kuching FA team has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement on the team’s official Facebook page yesterday, the player is also a staff member of the Sentosa Hospital and is classified from the Sentosa cluster.

“We always emphasis compliance with every standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) in our daily training activities.

“Therefore, all our training activities are temporarily suspended in accordance with the guidelines and instructions from the authorities for the safety of the players and the community,” according to the statement.

Kuching FA is the runner-up for the M3 League competition in 2018 and is currently playing in the 2020 Premier League competition. – Bernama