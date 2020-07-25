Kusia members reminded to stay vigilant, comply with SOP

KUCHING: The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak Branch vice-chairman John Lam reminded members of the Kuching Spinal Injury Association (Kusia) to be vigilant at all times and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the state government to break the transmission chain of Covid-19 in the state.

He said the state government through the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) was doing its best to curb the disease while implementing various measures in the SOP to be adhered to by Sarawakians.

“The state government is working very hard to curb the spread of Covid-19. The war is not over yet. So please observe the SOP set by the government,” he said during a presentation of family kit aid to Kusia members at Maxwell Villa here this morning.

Lam said among the SOPs that needed to be adhered to were social distancing and wearing of face masks at all times especially when at public places because the disabled were among the vulnerable groups when infected by Covid-19.

“So be vigilant and protect yourselves and your family. We (MRC) will do our best to assist you as well,” he said.

A total of 43 Kusia members received the family kit aid from MRC Sarawak Branch this morning.

According to MRC Sarawak Branch Director Chai King Sing, 24 of them were present at Maxwell Villa to receive the aid consisting of daily necessities like rice, cooking oil and sugar, while 19 more members will have their aid delivered to their respective homes.

“We also encourage contributions from anyone so that we will be able to help the needy especially in this time of need,” he said.

Kusia chairman Jimmy Siang thanked MRC for its assistance to the association and encouraged other organisations to contribute to the needy as well.

He said Kusia has more than 80 members all over Sarawak, and under the umbrella of Pertubuhan Orang Cacat Sarawak (POCS) it would need all the help it could get from generous people.

Those who want to donate or contribute to the good cause of MRC can contact the Sarawak Branch by calling telephone number 082-428228.

For updates or highlights on MRC Sarawak Branch activities go to its Facebook page.