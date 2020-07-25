MR. D.I.Y. online second birthday bash offers RM50,000 in prizes

KUCHING: Home improvement retailer MR. D.I.Y. is celebrating the second anniversary of its online platform www.mrdiy.com.my. with Spend and Win contest from July 20 to 31.

Purchase a minimum of RM75 in a single transaction for a chance to win more than RM50,000 worth of prizes including one year household supplies.

“On Aug 14, 21 winners announced will receive RM50 MR. D.I.Y. online cash vouchers while the grand prize winner will get a year’s worth of MR. D.I.Y. household supplies,” it said in a statement.

During this period, 50 free mystery gifts will be given out daily for purchases of RM100 and above in a single transaction.

Check out unbeatable ‘Always Low Prices’ on 70 products offered online during this period.

Get savings of RM 10 with a mystery gift and RM5 for purchases of minimum RM100 and RM75 respectively during Voucher Week from July 27 to 31.

The highlight will be Special Day on July 29 when purchases of RM100 and RM75 in a single transaction will get RM15 off with a mystery gift and RM10 off respectively.

The retailer is collaborating with Boost to give RM5 cash back for payment of online purchases from RM75 with Boost e-wallet for the first 400 eligible transactions limited to one cash back per customer.

“We hope to bring enjoyment to our customers during these difficult times by providing bigger savings with their online shopping experience,” said its marketing vice president Andy Chin.

To enjoy bigger savings, visit www.mrdiy.com.my. Alternatively, check out its Facebook and Instagram @mrdiy2u for more information on its second birthday bash and other updates.