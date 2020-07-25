Niah National Park closed for repair

MIRI: Niah National Park has been closed to the public starting yesterday, to allow repairing works to be carried out there.

Heavy downpour on Thursday caused several trees to fall and damaged its walkways as well as several other facilities in the park, including the main path to the Great cave, which is the main cave there.

“In view of this, Niah National Park will be closed to the public to enable repair works be carried out. The closure will be until further notice and the park appreciate the public’s understanding on this matter,” Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page. For more information on the park or the closure, members of the public can contact the park’s office at 085-737450.

Niah National Park is well known for its prehistoric findings. It is one of the biggest caves in Malaysia .

Located about 90 kilometres from Miri, Niah caves are the site of some of the oldest human remains discovered in Southeast Asia. Findings by archaeologists through excavation sites in Niah caves have proven the existence of human from about 65,000 years ago.