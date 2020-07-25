PKR chose right leader in Sng to lead PKR Sarawak – Abun Sui

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has not chosen a wrong leader to lead PKR Sarawak, said its state information chief Abun Sui Anyit.

He believed PKR had made the right choice in picking Sng to lead PKR Sarawak as he had showed that he won in Julau Parliamentary election in 2018.

He said although Julau was predominantly an Iban or Dayak constituency, he could still win the seat.

“I believe Larry Sng has his strategy to win in Sarawak as a whole under PKR.

“Those analysts may have their own opinion but Larry also has his own secret strategy to make PKR win the election in the 12th state election,” he said in a statement today.

He said this in response to an article published in the FMT news portal on July 24 that said that PKR had chosen the wrong leader for Sarawak.

Abun said the fact that Larry won under an Independent ticket showed that he had good personality and credentials to lead PKR Sarawak.

In the article, a political analyst Professor Jayum Jawan foresaw Sarawak PKR not making any impact in terms of getting support from the Dayaks and Malays, saying the party had chosen the wrong leader to lead the state.

Larry Sng is currently the chairman of Sarawak PKR. He replaced Selangau MP Baru Bian, who quit the party in February following the country’s political crisis.

Jawan had said PKR would have a better chance of getting the support of the Malays and Dayaks and also going against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state elections if the party was led by a Malay or Dayak.

But it would depend on who the leaders were as only prominent ones could pull the people’s support away from GPS, he said.

Jawan said PKR and DAP could still win some seats in the coming state elections. However, even if both parties were to combine, it would still not be enough for them to take over the government or form a serious opposition bloc.