Public can now submit complaints to DBKK via ‘E-Aduan’

KOTA KINABALU: Citizens in the state capital can now submit public complaints to City Hall through the DBKK E-Aduan (e-Complaints) system using the Sabah Pay mobile phone app.

The DBKK Sabah Pay E-Aduan System was launched by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Arifin Asgali yesterday.

Arifin, who is also the minister in charge of DBKK, said the system was another initiative to improve the agency’s service charter in line with the aspirations of the State Secretary to enhance digital government services in Sabah.

He said the system allows DBKK to handle public complaints more efficiently (in higher volumes-thousands annually), while creating positive impacts to the city and give convenient services for the people to enjoy.

He said DBKK had previously also introduced E-Khidmat (E-Services) which won the 2019 Sabah Public Sector Innovation Award (ISAS) for the ICT Innovation and Culture (State) Award category.

“I understand also that the E-Setinggan (E-Squatters) and E-Tempahan (E-Hall Booking) systems will also be implemented. This move will have a very good impact on the city, especially for people to enjoy DBKK service facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said E-Aduan will be an additional channel for the public to submit their complaints.

Nordin is happy that DBKK can work with Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) to help achieve wider use of their Sabah Pay application which is the implementation channel for DBKK’s E-Aduan system.

“I am confident that such an application can increase the efficiency and effectiveness of DBKK’s service delivery system,” he said.

Among the advantages of the application are fast and easy channeling of public complaints, user friendly interface, GPS location tracking of complaints, status check of online complaints and date-based monitoring and management of complaints.

According to him, DBKK’s Complaints and Public Relations Department received 8,716 public complaints last year, of which 96.93 (8,449) were successfully resolved.

They received 4,057 complaints this year (January 1 to July 23) and 78.8 per cent or 3,197 have been resolved.

The public can register by downloading the Sabah Pay app for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to use the DBKK E-Aduan system.

Also present at the ceremony was SCC chief executive officer George Taitim Tulas and DBKK director-general Noorliza Awang Alip.