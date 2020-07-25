RMCO: Govt to tighten SOP again – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has today agreed to tighten again the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was eased during the implementation of the Recovery MCO (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said the decision was made following concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in the past week.

“Basically, the decision was agreed upon at today’s Special Ministerial Meeting on the implementation of the MCO.

“The technical committee will meet tomorrow to work on the finer details of the SOP and table it at the ministerial meeting on Monday,” he told a media briefing on the RMCO at the Putra World Trade Centre here today. – Bernama