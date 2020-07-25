Sarawak college student one of two drug mules arrested at KLIA2

SEPANG: Two men, suspected to be drug mules, were apprehended at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Wednesday prior to their departure to Miri, Sarawak, for carrying Syabu which were hidden in Chinese tea packets.

KLIA District police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said the first suspect, aged 22, was arrested near the departure area at 3.45pm, which led to the arrest of the second suspect, aged 19, at the main entrance to the domestic departure hall at 4.15pm.

He said five packets of Chinese tea, with “Guang Yin Wang” written on it, containing 5.293kg of syabu worth RM200,000, were found in the first suspect’s luggage, and six similar packets containing 6.341kg of syabu worth RM240,000 were found in the baggage of the second suspect, who is a student a higher learning institution in Sarawak.

Speaking in a press conference yesterday, Zulkifli said both suspects might have been from the same syndicate based in Sarawak, and arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to collect the drug supply in Selangor.

“The two have no criminal records, and are believed to be paid RM600 by the syndicate for every kilogramme of drugs that they manage to smuggle into Sarawak,” he said, adding that urine tests on both suspects turned out negative for drugs.

Zulkifli said the district police would cooperate with the Selangor Narcotics CID to track down the drug supplier and syndicate.

The two suspects are undergoing seven-day remand, beginning from yesterday. The case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty, upon conviction. — Bernama