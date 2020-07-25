SDMC to convene special meeting about Covid-19 tomorrow

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will convene a special meeting tomorrow as the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuching district worsens.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said in a statement that the district had been experiencing spikes in positive cases lately and the situation warranted certain measures to be taken.

“Today we have eight positive cases and yesterday (we had) nine. We have 39 positive cases today and with one more we will turn into a red from yellow zone.

“When we turn red it reflects the seriousness of the situation. This warrants certain measures to be taken.

“Tomorrow’s meeting will be a special one to determine these measures,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said whatever measures deliberated and determined would be conveyed to Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Health.

“We want them to act on them so that we can enforce or implement them as soon as possible,” he said.

He said among the issues to be discussed would be possible travel bans.

SDMC advisors Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the Minister of Housing and Local Government, and Minister of Public Utilities Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi are expected to attend the meeting.

Sarawak Health Department Director Dr Chin Zin Hing and his team of medical experts are also expected to join.