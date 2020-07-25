SMC: Works to improve drainage flow along Jalan Poh Yew to commence immediately

SIBU: Works to improve the drainage flow along Jalan Poh Yew of Taman Li Hua will commence with immediate effect, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

He said the drainage improvement works for Jalan Poh Yew, barring unforeseen circumstances, should be completed before the end of the year.

“We need to upgrade the drainage system so that the outflow of the river from Jalan Poh Yew into the nearby Sungei Rajang will not encounter any obstacles and will be smooth,” he said.

Ting was speaking to reporters after inspecting the drainage flow of Taman Li Hua this morning.

Accompanying him were Taman Li Hua Neighborhood Committee chairman Peter Lau, advisor Penghulu Tiong Tung Loo and councilor Jenny TIng。

Ting said he had already instructed Ting to take note of the issue and to get works start immediately.

He said it was shocking when he saw the poor drainage flow of Jalan Poh Yew, with at least three spots blocked due to the sinking land.

“Priority will be given to improve these three spots and once upgrading works is completed, I believe the river outflow will be better,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also told Lau to come up with a thorough plan on the drainage system in Taman Li Hua that needed to be upgraded.

He also took note of the poor drainage flow in several areas in Jalan Maludan and Lane 6, Jalan Poh Yew which required urgent remedies.