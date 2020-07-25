Sugu charged with injuring Pavithra

Pavithra, who was recently named Ipoh City Icon 2020 by the Ipoh City Council, was also present and seen talking to her husband. File Photo

IPOH: The husband of a Youtube star was charged again at the Sessions Court here this afternoon with causing injury to his wife on Tuesday.

The accused, M. Sugu, 29, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

According to the charge sheet, Sugu, a former estate worker in Sungai Siput, was alleged to have assaulted his wife, S. Pavithra, 28, using a mobile phone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm.

The accused was charged with committing the offence at the parking lot of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here between 4 pm and 5 pm, on July 21.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of such punishments upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail prosecuted while Sugu was represented by counsel Mahinderjit Singh.

The court allowed the accused a RM5,000 bail in one surety and set Aug 17 for mention.

This morning, Sugu was charged with carrying a sickle at a parking area at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here at about 6 pm on July 21.

Pavithra, who was recently named Ipoh City Icon 2020 by the Ipoh City Council, was also present and seen talking to her husband.

Previously, the media reported that the police arrested Sugu, believed to be under the influence of alcohol then, after he was seen carrying a sickle outside the HRPB maternity ward, on July 21.

He then had a dispute with his wife and hit her.

The incident is said to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the couple regarding a function which took place in Ipoh on Monday. – Bernama