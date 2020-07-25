Two more Covid-19 clusters detected today, says Health D-G

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health has identified two new Covid-19 clusters, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said in his official Facebook page today.

He said the clusters – dubbed the ‘Kuching Construction Company Cluster’ and ‘Bukit Tiram Johor Cluster’ – were detected in Sarawak and Johor, respectively.

On the Kuching Construction Company Cluster, he said the first case (Case #8,715) was detected on July 11.

He added that there were 55 close contacts identified, consisting of five roommates and 50 work colleagues, all of which were screened and tested negative for the virus.

“This cluster was identified when one positive case (Case #8,881) was detected from repeated screening of all the close contacts of Case #8,715.

“Active case detection is currently underway. The source of the cluster infection is still under investigation,” he said.

On the Bukit Tiram Johor Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said that it was identified when two positive cases (Case #8,868 and Case #8,869) were reported from a religious centre in Taman Bukit Tiram in Johor.

He said both cases involve non-Malaysians currently staying in Malaysia who are also staff members of the centre.

“Both positive cases had shown symptoms on July 15 but did not get immediate treatment from any health facilities. They underwent Covid-19 screening and were found positive on July 24.

“As of July 25, there are two positive cases and 10 close contacts identified from this cluster. All 10 close contacts were screened and are awaiting their test results,” he added.