Two youths detained following 11kg meth bust in Miri

MIRI: The seizure of 11kg of methamphetamine from two individuals at Miri Airport recently could possibly be the largest of such operation conducted by the police here this year.

Methamphetamine of such weight could easily fetch a price of RM440,000.

The drugs were seized from two individuals, who were apprehended at Miri Airport at around 7.45pm on July 22 this year, said Miri District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.

“Both suspects, aged 20 and 16, are locals. One of them is a skills-training trainee, while the other is unemployed,” he told reporters during a press conference here yesterday.

According to Lim, the two had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur and were stopped by a team from Miri District Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) at the airport’s arrival gate.

“Each was carrying a luggage, and they were acting suspiciously. They were then taken to Miri Central police station, where the bags were examined.

“We found a white luggage contained six green plastic packages, each containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine weighing about 6,000g.

“Meanwhile, the other silver luggage contained five similar plastic packages, each containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine, with an estimated weight of 5,000g,” he said, adding that both youths tested positive for drugs – one for methamphetamine, and the other for cannabis.

Lim believed that the drugs were meant for the northern Sarawak market covering Miri, Limbang and Marudi, and that the drug-trafficking activities had been going on for the past six months.

“Both suspects have no past criminal record. They are now undergoing a seven-day remand, from July 23, to facilitate investigations under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

NCID Sarawak deputy chief Supt Wong Leong Meng and acting head of NCID Miri, Insp Basheer Sulaiman, were also present at the press conference.