10 diners issued RM1,000 compound each for violating SOP

SIBU: Ten individuals, aged between 20 and 44, were each issued a RM1,000 compound during a police operation on Friday night to check compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) at eateries across town.

District police chief Supt Zulkifli Suhaili said the enforcement teams, led by ASP Mohd Razif Mohd Yusuf and Insp Chang Kok Siong, conducted the snap checks on food premises here between 9.30pm and 10pm.

“During the inspections, police found several patrons not complying with the SOP set by the authorities to curb further spread of Covid-19,” he said in press statement.

The compounds were issued in accordance to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Zulkifli also reminded the people to play their roles in helping to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

He said police would continue to monitor and conduct checks on such premises to ensure that the people would always comply with the SOP, which would include maintaining social distancing.